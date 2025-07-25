Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Prospect Financial Group LLC

Prospect Financial Group LLC cut its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Prospect Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prospect Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

