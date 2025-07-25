Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 45,472 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,472 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.25 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.