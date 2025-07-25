Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,826 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $45,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $180.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $155.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

