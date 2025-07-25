Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 206,114 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,114 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $109,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $25.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.