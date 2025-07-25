Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,302,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $570,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $179.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average is $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

