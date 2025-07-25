Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $71.99 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,791 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $71,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 537,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Mendel Money Management grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.