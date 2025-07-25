Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $54.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $54,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after acquiring an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $58.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

