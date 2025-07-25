Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $36.53 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,779 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $36,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

