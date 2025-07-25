Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $34.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113,716 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VWO stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

