Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $32.85 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 719,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,497 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $32,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

