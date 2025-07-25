Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $29.05 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 87.1% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $308.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.