Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $27.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $27,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $102.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.29.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

