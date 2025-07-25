Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $43,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $186.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

