Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,787 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,303,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,313,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $564.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $429.56 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $565.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.90.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

