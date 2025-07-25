Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $342.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $301.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.19 and its 200-day moving average is $285.75. Autodesk has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

