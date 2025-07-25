Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $340.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.62 and a 200 day moving average of $348.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

