Atria Investments Inc Sells 7,863 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 372,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

