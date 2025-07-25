Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,643 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,652 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885,571 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,371,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 10,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

