Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CAT opened at $429.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.41 and its 200 day moving average is $351.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $430.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.33.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

