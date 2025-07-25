Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $15,054,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,650.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,540.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,042.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,454.26.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

