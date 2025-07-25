Atria Investments Inc Acquires 4,096 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. CICC Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ MNST opened at $60.18 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

