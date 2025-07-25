Atome (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 51.98 ($0.70). 69,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 91,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.78.

In other Atome news, insider Peter M. Levine bought 800,000 shares of Atome stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($540,321.49). Also, insider Olivier Charles Frederic Mussat bought 507,698 shares of Atome stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £253,849 ($342,900.18). Insiders purchased 1,837,638 shares of company stock worth $91,881,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

ATOME PLC is the first green fertiliser production company listed on the UK market with large-scale production planned in Paraguay and Costa Rica, targeting the fast-growing global demand for green products.

