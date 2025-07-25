Atb Cap Markets Has Pessimistic View of TSE:WRG Q3 Earnings

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Western Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Western Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Western Energy Services stock opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.28. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Western Energy Services Corp operates as an oilfield service industry in Canada and the United States of America. The company functions its drilling services through two segments namely, Contract drilling and Production services. Its contract drilling segment is involved in drilling rigs with ancillary equipment as well as provides such services to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

