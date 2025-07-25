Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook for TSE:CNR Q4 Earnings

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$161.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.79.
Shares of CNR opened at C$130.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$129.90 and a 1-year high of C$164.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$142.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.
In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$136.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,600.80. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 7,600 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$131.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$998,624.04. Insiders bought a total of 9,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
