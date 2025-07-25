Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Holdings Boosted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Astec Industries accounts for 1.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.82% of Astec Industries worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 138,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $907.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Astec Industries

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.