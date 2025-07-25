Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,021 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $60,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,339,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,571,000 after purchasing an additional 649,012 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,626,000 after purchasing an additional 955,079 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,658,000 after purchasing an additional 205,040 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,221 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,265,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,645,000 after purchasing an additional 217,856 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

