Assetmark Inc. Sells 625,233 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,233 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $166,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

