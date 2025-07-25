Assetmark Inc. Has $88.51 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,740 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $88,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,898,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 119,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.84 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.