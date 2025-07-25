Assetmark Inc. Has $79.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,798 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $312.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $313.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.10.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

