Assetmark Inc. Buys 6,064 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of NRG Energy worth $70,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 206,096 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $158.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $197.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

