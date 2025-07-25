Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1,031.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 621,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,807 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $68,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.