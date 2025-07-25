Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,722,616 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 752.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722,616 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.43% of FOX worth $110,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FOX by 156.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 40.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 27.4% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in FOX by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.4%

FOX stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research lowered shares of FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

