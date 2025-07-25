Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.69 and traded as high as $18.50. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 21,313 shares changing hands.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.62.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 131.77% and a negative net margin of 124.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Assembly Biosciences
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.