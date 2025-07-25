Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.69 and traded as high as $18.50. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 21,313 shares changing hands.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 131.77% and a negative net margin of 124.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

