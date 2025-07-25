Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 2.1% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 206,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 345,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.