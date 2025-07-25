Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Argan by 94.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Argan by 21.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX opened at $224.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.82. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $246.60.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Argan’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 21.04%.

Insider Activity at Argan

In other Argan news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 13,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 196,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,589,882.34. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.47, for a total value of $3,307,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,871.16. The trade was a 30.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,404 shares of company stock worth $18,221,387 in the last three months. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Argan in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

