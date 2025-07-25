Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.53%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $30,971,107.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,640,827.88. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $195.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

