Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 199,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 579,218 shares in the company, valued at $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.00 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.82.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

