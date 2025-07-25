Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 445 ($6.01) price objective on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

LON APTD opened at GBX 299 ($4.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £165.87 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Aptitude Software Group has a twelve month low of GBX 245 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 383 ($5.17). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 306.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 302.69.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

About Aptitude Software Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.