ANB Bank Trims Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

ANB Bank reduced its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of ANB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ANB Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. HSBC decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $203.21 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

