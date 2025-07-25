ANB Bank Sells 723 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

ANB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. ANB Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $191.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

