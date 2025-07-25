ANB Bank Sells 151 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

ANB Bank trimmed its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. ANB Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RTX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $138,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.45 and a 1 year high of $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.52.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.