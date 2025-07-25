ANB Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

ANB Bank lifted its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. ANB Bank’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $114.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $571.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROAD

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.