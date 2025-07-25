Analyzing Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) and Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) and Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Cavco Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ming Shing Group $27.57 million 1.37 $2.33 million N/A N/A Cavco Industries $2.02 billion 1.65 $171.04 million $20.76 19.85

Analyst Recommendations

Cavco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ming Shing Group and Cavco Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cavco Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cavco Industries has a consensus price target of $522.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Cavco Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Ming Shing Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Cavco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A Cavco Industries 8.49% 17.00% 12.82%

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Ming Shing Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

