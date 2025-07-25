Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Analog Devices (ADI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) recently:

7/21/2025 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2025 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $248.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2025 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2025 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – Analog Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

7/7/2025 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2025 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/18/2025 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial to an “outperform” rating.

6/18/2025 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to an “outperform” rating.

6/18/2025 – Analog Devices was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

6/16/2025 – Analog Devices was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,587,000. Finally, Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

