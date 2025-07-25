Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Elefante Mark B

Elefante Mark B boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.4% of Elefante Mark B’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Cfra Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7%

ADI stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.62 and a 200-day moving average of $215.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.