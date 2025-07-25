Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 204.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Amphenol by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,500 shares of company stock worth $70,053,885. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.7%

Amphenol stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

