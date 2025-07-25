American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in American Tower by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:AMT opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.71.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 174.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.