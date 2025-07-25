American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFY. Investec upgraded American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on American Noble Gas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. American Noble Gas has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Noble Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Noble Gas during the 1st quarter worth $3,662,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Noble Gas by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,437,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,613 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 28.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 290.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

