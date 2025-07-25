Ameren Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameren Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $100.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ameren has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

