AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 13,449 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4,002.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,901,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 617,709 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,468.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 337,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 315,687 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,496,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 472,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.13 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

